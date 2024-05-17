Gogo Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Gogo has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 664,803 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

