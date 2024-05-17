Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.