Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

