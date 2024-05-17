Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.27%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

