Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

