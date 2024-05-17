Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crane NXT, Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $66,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 85,876 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

