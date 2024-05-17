William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $111.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

