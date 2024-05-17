Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Raised to $11.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

