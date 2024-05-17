BTIG Research Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $6.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKYA. UBS Group raised their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 98.47%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.