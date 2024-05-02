iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.77% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,677,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 281,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 266,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $105.36. 9,646,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,055,955. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

