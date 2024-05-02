Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

