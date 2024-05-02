Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

