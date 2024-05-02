Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Insider Nicole S. White Sells 1,255 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) insider Nicole S. White sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $15,951.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,547.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

