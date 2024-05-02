AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.
AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.
AGF Management Price Performance
AGF Management stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
