AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF Management stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.