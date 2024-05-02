Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

