StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 6.5 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.