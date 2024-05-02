StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:TISI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 12,857 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,542,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,805.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

