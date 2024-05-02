Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,066,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,648. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

