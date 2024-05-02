DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

