StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 6.7 %
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
