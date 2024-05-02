Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
