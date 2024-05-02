City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

