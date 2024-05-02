Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

GAMB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 151.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

