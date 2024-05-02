Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $627,399.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
