Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ASML opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.32. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $344.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.