Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,495. The company has a market cap of $416.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.51 and a 200-day moving average of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

