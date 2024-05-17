Hawkins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.
Hawkins Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
