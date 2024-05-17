MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.95. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 302,708 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOR

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. The company had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, SAL Trading LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.