The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Buys £10,002.93 in Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92).

Shares of LON:GSCT opened at GBX 160 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.69. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.20 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.03).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

