The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Buys £10,002.93 in Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:GSCT opened at GBX 160 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.69. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.20 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.03).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Global Smaller Companies Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.