Insider Buying: THEMRKTLTD FPO [MKT] (ASX:MKT) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

THEMRKTLTD FPO [MKT] (ASX:MKT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Rathie purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($23,841.06).

The Market Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: The Market Herald, Stockhouse, and Subscribacar. The company operates Gumtree, an Australian online horizontal marketplace; CarsGuide, and auto editorial website featuring new car reviews, news, and advice; and Autotrader, a dedicated classifieds marketplace that puts Australian car buyers connecting; as well as offers digital investor relations and consulting services.

