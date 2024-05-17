Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) EVP Michael Karavitis Sells 10,848 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Karavitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60.

Cutera Stock Down 1.7 %

Cutera stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 326,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,402. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cutera by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 503,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 359,401 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

