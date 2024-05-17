Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Judd Merrill Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CFO Judd Merrill bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,076,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,802.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AQMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 895,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,501. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 351,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

