Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 1,192 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $22,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,687.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60.

Hippo Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 71,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,609. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hippo in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

