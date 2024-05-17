First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Director Mark P. Boulanger Acquires 1,100 Shares

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) Director Mark P. Boulanger bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $10,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 13,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.31.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Seacoast Bancorp
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.