First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Director Mark P. Boulanger Acquires 1,100 Shares

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) Director Mark P. Boulanger bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $10,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 13,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

