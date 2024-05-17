SEA’s (SE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.