Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 1,529 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of Chubb stock traded up $8.17 on Friday, reaching $273.05. 1,627,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $273.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CB
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
