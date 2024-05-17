Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 1,529 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $8.17 on Friday, reaching $273.05. 1,627,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $273.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.