Michael Wayne Callihoo Acquires 4,400 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 4,400 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$11.36. 258,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,157. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$5.87 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.09.

Secure Energy Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

