Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 39,477 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Snap by 191.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,137. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 456,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,861.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,624 shares of company stock worth $18,656,397. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.