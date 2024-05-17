Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 339,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

