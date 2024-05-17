ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 14,000 Shares

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,265,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,571,903. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 233,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,069. The stock has a market cap of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.78. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

ProKidney last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

