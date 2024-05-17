GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Insider Robert Yau Sells 3,590 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Yau sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $11,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSI Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,542. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.