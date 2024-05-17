Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Sells $16,049.14 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) SVP Jason D. Arbuckle sold 358 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $16,049.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,359.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,289 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

