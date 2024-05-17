Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Robert Berthold Espey Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$239.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,969.00.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
BYD traded down C$2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$232.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,597. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$304.15.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
