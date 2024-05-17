Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.00. 19,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.60 and a 200 day moving average of $397.49. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

