Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,381,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,071,542 shares.The stock last traded at $32.56 and had previously closed at $31.52.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URA. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 715,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
