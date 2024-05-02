Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.29.

ZZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$27.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.12. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$915.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

