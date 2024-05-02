Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,831. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

