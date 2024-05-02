Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,250. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.