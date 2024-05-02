Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,250. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

