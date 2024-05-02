PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.69 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. PAID Network has a market cap of $33.69 million and $144,345.60 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.11034749 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $243,863.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.