One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $180.13. 42,382,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,592,102. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
