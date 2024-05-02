One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $180.13. 42,382,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,592,102. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.