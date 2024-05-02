Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

